Fast-moving storm lashes central North Carolina

Tree blocking near intersection of Rock Creek Rd & Timberlane Ct from storm #NCWX #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ZSrolhTCwg — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) May 12, 2017

A strong, fast-moving thunderstorm lashed much of the viewing area, leaving about 12,000 people in Durham and Wake counties without power late Thursday night.Trees were downed across the area. Power lines were knocked down by the high winds of the swift storm. Cloud-to-ground lightning was reported in many areas.As midnight approached, the storm had moved out but many roads were affected by fallen trees and other debris.A line of strong to severe thunderstorms that formed in Virginia began moving into the Triangle around 9 p.m. Thursday.The line of thunderstorms fed on a significant temperature gradient. Rain cooled the air significantly across parts of Virginia, like Richmond.In Person County, Roxboro Police Chief David Hess asked residents to stay indoors as a strong thunderstorm passed over the area shortly before 9 p.m. He said some power outages were reported in the area.A new storm system will approach from the west Friday,bringing more showers and rumbles of thunder, mainly later in the day into the night and into Saturday morning, ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said."This system will become a strong low pressure just off of the northeast coast, basically a nor'easter," he said. "However, it will have minimal effects on our weekend weather. Although, we will have improvement Saturday afternoon, and a significant warm-up Sunday."