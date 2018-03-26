Cool high pressure will stay in control tonight through Tuesday. Lows will once again drop to the lower 30s and highs Tuesday will still be below average only reaching the 50s.High pressure shifts to the east allowing southerly flow to return. South winds will drive in warmer air bumping up highs to the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.A cold front will track towards the area Friday, and that will give us a chance for scattered showers & storms. The timing of that front will dictate whether or not we'll see rain during the weekend. Right now the weekend is looking mainly dry, especially Sunday, with highs in the 60s.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell