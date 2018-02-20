WEATHER

Record Highs Possible Wednesday

Morning fog finally cleared giving way to afternoon sun. There will still be enough moisture in place for patchy fog to develop tonight, but it won't be as widespread.

Record highs will once again be in jeopardy Wednesday as temperatures climb to the upper 70s and low 80s. Southwesterly flow around high pressure will continue to pump in very warm air.

Temperatures will still reach the 70s on Thursday ahead of a backdoor cold front that will push in overnight. That front will develop a few light showers late Thursday.

Highs on Friday will drop slightly to the 60s with partly cloudy skies. Those numbers will still be above average for this time of the year.

Southwest flow increases on Saturday once again warming up temperatures to the 70s. Another cold front will move through Sunday developing rain throughout the day. If that front slows down showers could linger into the start of next week.

Highs will be cooler in the wake of that front Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell

