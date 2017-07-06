It was a typically hot and humid Thursday across the region with afternoon highs in the low and mid 90s and the heat index at or above 100. There will be a few evening thunderstorms, then look for partly cloudy skies and lows in the low and mid 70s.Not much chance in store for Friday as temperatures rise back into the low and mid 90s along with a chance for a few stray thunderstorms. A cold front will approach the region Saturday, and the coverage of showers and storms will go up a bit, although some spots will stay dry.The cold front will settle along the coast by Sunday, and a slightly cooler and less humid air mass will make for a nice Sunday. Highs will still be warm, but mainly in the upper 80s to near 90.Have a great evening!Chris