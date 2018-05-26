A south-southwest flow in place today will lead to a warm and humid, almost tropical feel across the area the next couple of days. There'll be a mix of clouds and sunshine, as well as spotty afternoon or early nighttime showers and thunderstorms. Sunday may offer a bit more sunshine, and could be largely dry before more moisture gets drawn towards the area from the south Sunday night and Monday. Temperatures will peak in the mid-80s later today and on Sunday afternoon.Memorial Day will bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the region, primarily during the afternoon and evening. However, it will not be a total washout, since there will be breaks in the rain across the Triangle. It won't be quite as warm in the afternoon, but still rather humid with temperatures reaching the upper 70s.The middle of next week's weather will depend on where moisture from Alberto moves after it makes landfall on Memorial Day in the central Gulf states. Movement to the northeast will probably be slow, so the greatest potential for numerous showers and thunderstorms may not be until Wednesday or Thursday. It is way too early to determine how much rain there will be, but at least some measurable rain is anticipated during midweek.Other weather stories from around the world:Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart