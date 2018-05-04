Classic Bermuda high weather was in control Friday afternoon with sunshine and a warm southwest flow. Meanwhile, a cool front approaching from the west will cause a few clouds tonight, but it will be dry and pleasant. The cool front will stall to our west tomorrow as an area of low pressure develops along the front over eastern Tennessee. Otherwise, tomorrow will be dry and warm with clouds and sun. Highs tomorrow will reach the low and mid 80s once again.Showers and thunderstorms associated with the cool front will remain to our west and north tomorrow night, while at the same time, rain and rumbles of thunder will develop to the east of I-95 from an area of low pressure tracking to the north across Florida. It looks as though the Triangle may miss out on any significant rain from either feature as showers and thunderstorms associated with the western front, weaken as they cross the area on Sunday, and precipitation from the Florida low moves off to the east and out to sea.A second cool front and a weak upper trough will move in from the northwest on Monday with clouds and spotty showers, then it will become dry out on behind the front on Tuesday with partial sun and seasonably low temperatures. It will remain seasonably cool on Wednesday with clouds and some sun, but there my be a shower, especially east of the Triangle as the weak upper trough slowly shifts to the coast. Highs early next week drop into the 70s with lows in the 50s.Have a great weekend,Chris