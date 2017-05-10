Much warmer air moved into the region today! With sunshine and a southwest wind, temperatures rose into the mid 70s in the north to the upper 80s to the south. There could be a stray shower or storm this evening, mainly north of the Triangle, otherwise look for lows in the low and mid 60s.It'll stay warm tomorrow with highs in the low and mid 80s, with some spots in the Sandhills approaching 90. There's a chance for some showers in the morning near the Virginia border and again by evening, but areas south of Raleigh will more than likely stay dry.A storm system will move across the state Friday night and early Saturday, bringing the best chance for widespread showers and a few storms. The showers and storms will come to an end later Saturday, and drier air will move in just in time for Mother's Day. Right now, the weather looks great for all the wonderful moms, with sunny skies and highs close to 80.Have a great evening,Chris