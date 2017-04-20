The weather across central North Carolina was more like that of early June instead of late April this afternoon. The region is in a nice warm flow of air with no weather systems nearby. As a result the whole region stayed dry. High pressure building over eastern Virginia and much of North Carolina will bring a mostly tranquil night and a nice start to Friday.A surface storm with a southward trailing cold front is moving east across the lower Great Lakes. The front will move eastward and become oriented west to east across southern Virginia tomorrow afternoon.This front will help trigger a shower or thunderstorm over mostly northern most North Carolina tomorrow afternoon and early tomorrow evening. Otherwise, Friday promises to be another unseasonably warm day with readings warming into the mid- to upper 80s. These projected high temperatures will be just shy of the record highs for the date which are around 90 degrees.The front in southern Virginia will become stationary over or just north of the North Carolina Virginia border tomorrow night and Saturday. The front might remain close enough to bring a shower or thunderstorm to a few places mostly over northern most North Carolina on Saturday. Otherwise, Saturday should be another very warm day with daytime high temperatures back well into the 80s.Another storm is projected to form over northwest Texas on Friday and track northeast with a southward trailing cold front. As this system approaches from the west, the stalled front near the North Carolina Virginia border will help focus the development of showers and thunderstorms over northern North Carolina and the front approaching from the west will bring showers and thunderstorms in from the west.This should lead to a wet and perhaps stormy day on Sunday.That whole weather system will slow down and become stalled over the eastern Carolinas Sunday night and Monday. This will bring overcast wet and dreary weather on Monday then lingering clouds on Tuesday.Have a great evening,Chris