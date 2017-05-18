WEATHER

Expect more very warm and humid weather through Friday.

Under a partly cloudy sky tonight's lowest temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s. Tomorrow as a front sags south through Pennsylvania and southern Ohio a southwest flow will keep it on the humid side with some clouds and sun. It got hot in the Northeast Thursday ahead of that front with middle 90s in some of the big cities. It seems likely it will climb to near 90 in a few spots. The last time it hit 90 at RDU was September 24.

That same cold front moves south into North Carolina for Saturday and brings with it a fair amount of clouds along with a shower and thunderstorm in at least some places. That front then stalls just south of the area Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures will certainly be lower Saturday and Sunday than Friday and how low it is depends on where the front is exactly. Also on Sunday it matters as to whether it will shower or thunderstorm again. We think there will at least be a shower in spots.

A better-organized cold front brings a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Tuesday the front moves east and it dries out but with at least some clouds lingering.

Have a great evening,

Chris

