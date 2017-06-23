Upper-level high pressure over the Atlantic remains a strong influence in the weather in over the southeast U.S. This upper-level high pressure area has managed to keep the real deep tropical moisture from moving into central North Carolina. As a result the weather across the region has been very warm and humid with steadier rains and thunderstorms staying well west and north. The air aloft has been just warm enough to limit instability necessary to support from forming this afternoon and that should be the case for tonight as well.The deep moisture created by what was once Tropical Storm Cindy is still projected to bypass the region later tonight and early tomorrow.What low pressure area is left from Cindy will quickly move into the Atlantic and race northeast later tomorrow and tomorrow night.A well-defined cool front extending from the eastern Great Lakes southwest into northern Texas. This front will advance east and south and move through central North Carolina tomorrow afternoon and early evening. This front will help bring some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. This activity will move to the east as the front moves east. However, the boundary might slow down late tomorrow and it might still be close enough to bring a lingering shower close by to the east and south.In the wake of that front a large area of high pressure building into Montana, it will continue to move east and expand from the Plains States into the eastern U.S. during the second half of the upcoming weekend. A northwest upper-level flow of dry stable air will take over later tomorrow night and Sunday. Lower levels will turn less humid and the overall weather pattern looks very nice for Sunday and Monday.The large surface high is projected to slowly work eastward during next week. However, a large upper-level trough becoming established over the Great Lakes will create a path for a weak upper-level disturbance to dip down over the central Appalachians during Tuesday.This will help bring more clouds and there's even the chance it could shower from this feature Tuesday afternoon.Once that upper-level system moves off to the east the northwest upper-level flow will become strongly established and this should help force the large surface high eastward into the eastern U.S. during Wednesday and Thursday of next week. This high will remain a dominate feature over the region into next Friday as well.Have a great weekend!Brittany Bell