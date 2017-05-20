RDU hit 90 degrees for the first time this year, but we'll have cooler temperatures Sunday. A back door cold front will slowly move south this evening giving us the chance for a few scattered storms. One or two of those storms could be strong producing gusty winds.This front will continue to sag to the south even through Sunday and the triangle will be on the northern side in the cooler air mass. When this happens, skies will be mostly cloudy and there can be a spotty shower around in the afternoon. Highs will reach the 70s near the triange and the 80s in the Sandhills.By Monday, this front will retreat back north as a warm front and a cold front will approach from the west. This cold front will lead to more widespread showers and thunderstorms across the Carolinas.The weather pattern during the early part of next week is going to be messy across most of the eastern United States. The front that moves through the region on Monday will stall across the Southeast and a wave of low pressure will form along that front. As the wave moves to the northeast, rain is going to overspread the Carolinas later Tuesday. With a large system over the Northeast, wet weather is going to remain over the area through at least Wednesday, if not into Thursday.Have a great weekend!Brittany Bell