Today turned out to be a warm and fairly sunny day for most of central North Carolina. High temperatures ranged from the lower 80s near the North Carolina Virginia border to 90 in Fayetteville.A cold front extending from a storm system in the Northeast back through the Tennessee Valley continues to move slowly to the east and south. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will continue to form along and ahead of this front into this evening. Most of this activity will occur over northern North Carolina and mostly near and north of the North Carolina Virginia border. The combination of strong daytime heating and sufficient moist unstable air will support a stray shower or thunderstorm in other parts of central North Carolina this evening.The front will become stationary just north of the North Carolina/Virginia border tonight and tomorrow. The front will be close enough to trigger a few showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours of tomorrow. Despite the front stalling to the north of the Triangle there could be a shower or thunderstorm in just about any part of central North Carolina tomorrow. But most of the region will see a good deal of dry warm weather.Another storm forming over northwest Texas will track east northeast with a southward trailing cold front tonight. As this system approaches from the west, the stalled front will move a bit farther to the south as high pressure moves into New England. This over all pattern will lead to some rain and even some thunderstorms on Sunday.Some areas east and south of the Triangle Like the Fayetteville area will remain in the warm air could experience strong thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.The storm and cold front impacting the region Sunday and Sunday night is expected to slow down and stall over the eastern Carolinas Sunday night and Monday. This slow down should lead to lingering rain and dreary weather for Monday of next week. There is the potential for locally heavy rain for a time Sunday night into Monday over parts of central North Carolina. So, if you live a flood-prone area watch this situation closely.This sluggish moving weather system will still linger over or near the Carolina coast on Tuesday. This will bring lingering moisture that will lead to more cloudy damp dreary weather on Tuesday. However, the support for significant rainfall will lift northeast and out of the region. So, most of the rainfall on Tuesday will be light, perhaps a mix of light rain and drizzle.High pressure building in from the west should help bring a more southwesterly wind flow by the middle of next week. This will lead to much warmer weather along with less clouds and more sunshine. This more dry summerlike weather pattern should last through the latter part of next week.Have a great weekend!Chris