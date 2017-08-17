The weak high pressure that was in place over the Carolinas yesterday has moved southwest. This high created slightly warmer air aloft yesterday. But with it's departure the cooling air aloft has lead to a more unstable atmosphere, especially through the mid-levels. This more unstable column of air has lead to some hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms across central North Carolina this afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms are still building and this activity will linger into the early evening hours. Given the depth of moisture and instability there can be localized downpours in the stronger thunderstorms.Later tonight will be warm and muggy with most places not dropping much lower than the mid 70s. So keep the air conditioning on full blast tonight!The upper-level system that we have been following the past several days is swinging through the Great Lakes as planned and this feature will force a weak cool front into the Appalachians tomorrow then the front will approach the region tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening. This should give rise to more shower and thunderstorm development. Any thunderstorm could bring strong winds and a downpour. Those downpours could lead to very localized flash flooding in poor drainage areas.The activity will gradually fade away tomorrow night. But given the upper-level support some showers could last well past sunset, especially east of the Triangle.Drier and more stable air moving into the Ohio Valley and Tennessee Valley appears to make better progress to the east and south tomorrow night and so the western half of central North Carolina could see a mostly dry day on Saturday with just spotty activity for the Triangle and north to south of Raleigh. The greatest chance for shower and thunderstorm development on Saturday will be roughly near and east of I-95. This weak surge of dry stable air should bring mostly rain free weather to most of the region Sunday and Monday.An upper-level disturbance swinging into British Columbia on Sunday will move east into the Great Lakes on Tuesday and then farther to the east Tuesday night and Wednesday. This system will support a weak cold front that should sweep eastward and extend southward into the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday then across the mid Atlantic and into the Carolinas on Wednesday. This should lead to an increase in moist unstable air on Tuesday. We see the increased chance for a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon then more activity on Wednesday with the approach of the weak front.Have a great evening!Chris