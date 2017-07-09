A frontal boundary will remain stalled along the coast into the early part of this week which will keep most if not all of the shower and thunderstorm activity away from the Triangle. This will lead to high temperatures close to normal through Monday, near 90 degrees.A storm system will pass by to our north on Tuesday but ahead of this storm, it will turn hot with highs in the middle 90s F. When adding in the humidity, it will feel over 100.It will remain hot and humid on Wednesday and Thursday with most if not all shower and thunderstorm activity remaining away from the Triangle.Showers and thunderstorms do look to return to the area later this week and into next weekend which will also help lower high temperatures closer to normal.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell