WEATHER

Firefighters share video of 'smokenado' from West Mims fire in Georgia

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters battling a wildfire in Georgia encountered what's known as a ''smokenado,'' or smoke whirl. (CCG)

Firefighters battling a wildfire in Georgia captured a weather phenomenon nicknamed a "smokenado" on video.

West Metro Fire and Rescue, which is based in Colorado, was helping to battle the blaze in Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge when they encountered the vortex of smoke.

"Our crew at the #WestMimsFire in Georgia is seeing smokenadoes. Or, more accurately - smoke whirls," the organization wrote on Twitter.

The West Mims fire, which has been burning since early April, has spread over more than 150,000 acres.
Related Topics:
weatherfirewildfiresmokeu.s. & worldfirefighters
Load Comments
WEATHER
Few Storms North
Stubborn snow won't leave in New England
Tornadoes hit five states on Tuesday
Researchers: Remote island has 37.7M pieces of trash
More Weather
Top Stories
Anthony Weiner to plead guilty to sending obscene material to NC girl
Durham man racing to marry fiancé before she's deported
Driver critically hurt in Fayetteville fiery crash
Gas leak forces out residents at Morrisville apartments
Swedish prosecutor drops rape investigation of Assange
Greenville toddler rescued from hot car as mom shopped
Police: Teacher arrested for relationship with student
Show More
Watch: Granny beats Chuck Norris
Officials: Man accused in fatal NYC crash heard 'voices'
Dozens of Bloods members arrested in NC gang crackdown
Pastors urge Wake Schools to rethink Sunday graduations
Raleigh task force votes on Airbnb regulation
More News
Top Video
John, Barbara, Don, and Amber try their hands at DIY
Watch: Granny beats Chuck Norris
Driver critically hurt in Fayetteville fiery crash
Pastors urge Wake Schools to rethink Sunday graduations
More Video