First Alert Mode: Flood watch as rain continues

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The cool, rainy weather that set in across Central North Carolina yesterday will continue today and tonight.

Some of the rain will be heavy at times, and there may be some thunder and lightning at times. Many parts of the local region can get a total of 2 inches of rain or more by Tuesday morning, so localized flooding is a concern as the rain continues to fall. The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a Flood Watch through 8 a.m. on Tuesday.


The NWS has also issued a flood warning for the following rivers:

  • Deep River At Moncure affecting Chatham and Lee Counties

  • Haw River At Haw River affecting Alamance County

  • Haw River Near Bynum affecting Chatham County

  • Lower Little River At Manchester affecting Cumberland County

  • Tar River At Louisburg affecting Franklin County

  • Tar River At Tarboro affecting Edgecombe County

Temperatures will remain in the 50s through this morning and then ease just above 60 Fahrenheit this afternoon.

Clouds will linger tomorrow and there will still be a little more rain at times, especially in the morning. In the afternoon , the temperature will finally recover to 70 degrees or so.

Our weather from midweek on will be brighter and warmer, with some sunshine each day from Wednesday through the weekend. Temperatures will be back to near 80 on Wednesday, then into the mid- and upper 80s later in the week.

