First Alert Mode: Flooding in low-lying areas reported across the Triangle

The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued flood warnings and flood advisories for many counties in the ABC11 viewing area through later this morning.The NWS says low-lying areas that are prone to flooding are likely to be a problem. A watch commander with the Raleigh Police Department reported about 30 trouble areas in the city - including Crabtree Creek near Crabtree Valley Mall."If you have to be out, be extra, extra careful," said Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann. "Remember it's even harder to see how deep the water is on roadways at night."It's never a good idea to drive through a flooded roadway," Hohmann added.Roads remain slick, and in some cases closed. In Raleigh, Tryon Road near Wilmington Street is still closed because of flooding from the steady downpour, police said. It's a low-lying area, and police did not have an estimate for when the road would reopen. In Durham, Moores Mill Road is closed between Bowen Road and Rassie Crabtree Road because of flooding. Old Oxford Road remained closed between Cassam Road and Lake Michie Dam Road because of flooding.In Cumberland County, the entrance to the West Park Place community was flooded out, with at least one car stalled and stranded right off Cliffdale Road and Rim Road.The NWS has also issued a flood warning for the following rivers:The good news is the end is in sight.Later today, a low Pressure now centered over southeastern North Carolina will slowly drift northward up the coast. One last band of heavy rain is moving through the area early this morning with rainfall rates of 0.25-0.50 inch per hour. This will continue to lead to flooding through the early morning hours, then lift north of the viewing area between 6-7 a.m. this morning.Even once the heaviest rain moves to our north this morning, we will still have on and off rain and drizzle for much of the day as the low slowly drifts to the northeast across eastern NC and VA. All rain will finally come to an end this evening as the low continues to move away from the area.Wednesday and Thursday should be much nicer as an upper level ridge builds over the Carolinas and eastern U.S. This ridge will help bring a warmer flow of air and the dynamics to create rainfall should stay well west and northwest of the region through at least Friday and perhaps through the upcoming weekend. Southwesterly winds will support a day to day warm up. Daytime highs will return to the lower 80s Wednesday and the mid to upper 80s Thursday.