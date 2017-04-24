First Alert Mode: Flooding remains a concern overnight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1912310" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> s of 6 p.m., flooding on Highway 70 is causing delays near Brier Creek.

Authorities throughout the Beltline have responded to dozens of crashes.

#Flood Advisory issued until 1pm. Rain will cause flooding in small creeks, streams, streets & poor drainage areas. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/9Js8LtV0m6 — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) April 24, 2017

Deep River At Moncure affecting Chatham and Lee Counties

Haw River At Haw River affecting Alamance County

Haw River Near Bynum affecting Chatham County

Lower Little River At Manchester affecting Cumberland County

Tar River At Louisburg affecting Franklin County

Tar River At Tarboro affecting Edgecombe County

At 9:50 p.m., the National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a flood warning for many counties in the ABC11 viewing area.These include Person County, southern Vance County, Nash County, Edgecombe County, Granville County, Wilson County, Franklin County and the northwestern part of Durham County.The warnings are in effect until 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.Earlier, the NWS issued a flood warning for Wake, Johnston and Durham counties, as well as Wayne County and northeast Sampson County through 12:15 a.m."If you have to be out, be extra, extra careful," said Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann. "Remember it's even harder to see how deep the water is on roadways at night."It's never a good idea to drive through a flooded roadway," Hohmann added.Roads remain slick, and in some cases closed. In Raleigh, Tryon Road near Wilmington Street is still closed because of flooding from Monday's steady downpour, police said. It's a low-lying area, and police did not have an estimate for when the road would reopen. And in Cumberland County, the entrance to the West Park Place community was flooded out, with at least one car stalled and stranded right off Cliffdale Road and Rim Road.Earlier, around 6 p.m., flooding on Highway 70 caused major delays near Brier Creek. The flooding on Glenwood Avenue closed the busy road in the Raleigh area. The road reopened about 8 p.m.US 70 Business was also closed eastbound in Garner near I-40 briefly, because of a vehicle crash shortly before 8 p.m. The road has reopened, Law enforcement officers are at the scene. The road has reopened.The cool, rainy weather is expected to last the rest of Monday evening.Authorities throughout the Beltline area have already responded to dozens of accidents. ABC11's Elaina Athans was on the road.A flood advisory means that creeks and low areas that are prone to flooding probably will.The NWS has also issued a flood warning for the following rivers:Temperatures will remain in the 50s through this morning and then ease just above 60 Fahrenheit this afternoon.Clouds will linger tomorrow and there will still be a little more rain at times, especially in the morning. In the afternoon, the temperature will finally recover to 70 degrees or so.Our weather from midweek on will be brighter and warmer, with some sunshine each day from Wednesday through the weekend. Temperatures will be back to near 80 on Wednesday, then into the mid- and upper 80s later in the week with temperatures near the high 90s by the weekend.