First Alert Mode: Risk for overnight tornadoes increases

The nice weather will come to an end later today as a storm currently in the Rockies moves our way!

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as a storm system moves our way!

ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart says it will swing eastward bringing us two rounds of storms.

"We have all the ingredients necessary for a pretty nasty night," he said.

The risk of overnight tornadoes is increasing for our area, especially in the Sandhills. As that system gets closer we will see more clouds developing through the day.


"A few spotty showers are possible this afternoon, but the first main round of storms will develop late this evening," Stewart said. "Some of those storms could be severe. Right now, we are under a slight risk for severe weather. Damaging winds, hail, and even a tornado are all possible late Wednesday."



A cold front will spark our second round of storms Thursday morning.

"Thursday morning storms will still have the potential to be severe." Stewart said. "Right now, parts of the coastal plain are under an enhanced risk for severe weather."


He says the weather will improve by the end of the week and we'll see more sunshine through the weekend, and high temperatures will cool down to the 60s Friday and Saturday.

"Lows early Saturday could drop down to the upper 30s in some spots," Stewart said. "The cool down will be short lived. By next week highs will quickly climb to the mid to upper 70s."

