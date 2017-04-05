First Alert Mode: Risk for overnight tornadoes

Two-hour delay:

Three-hour delay:

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as a storm system moves our way. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of the viewing area.Late Wednesday evening, the risk level has been lowered to "slight," said Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann. The hazards to watch for are still the same (damaging winds, isolated tornadoes) but the probabilities for any one spot are lower.The storm system is expected to affect central and eastern North Carolina early Thursday morning, beginning close to 4 a.m. and extending into late morning, perhaps 10 a.m. or so.The risk of overnight tornadoes is highest in the Sandhills."Some of those storms could be severe. Right now, we are under a slight risk for severe weather. Damaging winds, hail, and even a tornado are all possible," said meteorologist Steve Stewart.Several counties have announced that schools will operate on a delayed basis.- Johnston County- Wayne County- Wilson County- Edgecombe CountyA cold front will spark our second round of storms Thursday morning."Thursday morning storms will still have the potential to be severe." Stewart said. "Right now, parts of the coastal plain are under an enhanced risk for severe weather."Duke Energy power crews are watching storm conditions and are ready to respond to power outages."Something we want to encourage, especially with the high winds we're expecting that could have limbs and trees knock down lines, make sure you stay away from any downed power lines, always assume they are energized and dangerous," said Duke Energy spokeswoman Meredith Archie.Duke Energy advises having some supplies on hand if you do lose power. There are crews stationed throughout the service area.If you have an outage, you can call Duke Energy or text the word "OUT" to 57801.