First Alert Mode: Risk for tornadoes today

Tree down and blocking Wade Avenue at Dixie Trl in Raleigh. RPD diverting traffic. #abc11 #ncwx pic.twitter.com/BpUJPLuemu — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) April 6, 2017

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as a storm system moves our way. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of the viewing area.The hazards to watch for are damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, but the probabilities for any one spot are at a "slight" risk level.The storm system is expected to affect central and eastern North Carolina early this morning, beginning close to 4 a.m. and extending into late morning, perhaps 10 a.m. or so.The risk of tornadoes is highest in the Sandhills."Some of those storms could be severe. Right now, we are under a slight risk for severe weather. Damaging winds, hail, and even a tornado are all possible," said ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart.Due to weather concerns, several schools are operating on a delayed basis Thursday morning.- Harnett County- Johnston County- Wayne County- Wilson County- Edgecombe CountyDuke Energy power crews are also watching storm conditions and are ready to respond to power outages."Something we want to encourage, especially with the high winds we're expecting that could have limbs and trees knock down lines, make sure you stay away from any downed power lines, always assume they are energized and dangerous," said Duke Energy spokeswoman Meredith Archie.Duke Energy advises having some supplies on hand if you do lose power. There are crews stationed throughout the service area.If you have an outage, you can call Duke Energy or text the word "OUT" to 57801.