First Alert Mode: Risk of severe storms delays schools

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as a storm system moves our way.ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart says the storms are capable of producing flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and large hail.A wind advisory is in effect for much of the viewing area until Thursday.Due to weather concerns, several schools are operating on a delayed schedule Thursday morning.Schools in Harnett, Johnston, Wayne and Wilson counties are all on a two hour delay, while Edgecombe County is operating on a three hour delay.Stewart says the radar currently shows heavy showers and thunderstorms across western North Carolina and western Virginia.He says those thunderstorms will continue to move east through the morning, tapping into higher surface moisture and energy aloft."We expect heavy thunderstorms to move through the Triangle early this morning, mainly between 6 and 9 a.m. or so," Stewart said.Duke Energy power crews are also watching storm conditions and are ready to respond to power outages."Something we want to encourage, especially with the high winds we're expecting that could have limbs and trees knock down lines, make sure you stay away from any downed power lines, always assume they are energized and dangerous," said Duke Energy spokeswoman Meredith Archie.Duke Energy advises having some supplies on hand if you do lose power. There are crews stationed throughout the service area.If you have an outage, you can call Duke Energy or text the word "OUT" to 57801.Once the storms move off to our east by mid-morning, it will be dry the rest of the day as a gusty west-southwest wind ushers in much drier air.Stewart adds it will end up being much cooler today than the last few days, with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s."Cold air will be in full force tonight and while winds will diminish some there will still be a noticeable breeze.," he said. "This will make for a chilly night with temperatures dropping well into the 40s."