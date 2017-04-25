First Alert Mode: Rivers expected to crest tonight

Low lying areas in Raleigh already flooded will remain covered through the evening

The Tar River is expected to crest tonight in Rocky Mount

The Neuse River in Clayton should crest after 7 p.m. tonight at "major" flood stage

The Neuse River in SMithfield is expected to crest at "major" flood stage Wednesday afternoon

All the usual spots are flooded - Crabtree, Wake Forest & Six Forks Roads, Capital Blvd. and now Atlantic Avenue. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ZGhK6hUYWd — Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) April 25, 2017

Large power outage involving about 12 thousand customers in southwestern Wake County https://t.co/mnPtGrkMXa pic.twitter.com/kF59uMBzhU — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) April 25, 2017

Deep River At Moncure affecting Chatham and Lee Counties

Haw River At Haw River affecting Alamance County

Haw River Near Bynum affecting Chatham County

Lower Little River At Manchester affecting Cumberland County

Tar River At Louisburg affecting Franklin County

Tar River At Tarboro affecting Edgecombe County

The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued an areal flood advisory for many counties in the ABC11 viewing area through Tuesday night. There are widespread road closures caused by water over the road and reports of water rescues as drivers got stuck in high water.Water surrounded homes and businesses along Wake Forest Road. Some residents and pets had to be evacuated.Vernon Malone College & Career Academy in Raleigh dismissed at 10 a.m. because of flooding. Parents were told to pick up students at Southeast Raleigh High School.There have been water rescues near Crabtree Valley Mall, on Lumley Road at Rink Road in Raleigh, and in southern Wake County near the intersection of Johnson Pond Road and Bells Lake Road just north of Fuquay-Varina - just to name a few.Both Wake and Durham Public Schools said some buses were running late Tuesday because of the weather.While not as severe, Durham also saw flooded roads and neighborhoods.The NWS says low-lying areas that are prone to flooding are likely to be a problem. A watch commander with the Raleigh Police Department reported about 30 trouble areas in the city - including Crabtree Creek near Crabtree Valley Mall. The mall will be closed all day Tuesday because of the weather.The city put out this list:-Inbound Glenwood Ave. at Creemoor Rd.-Creedmoor Rd. at Crabtree Valley Mall Ave.-Crabtree Valley Mall Ave.-4000 block of Blue Ridge Rd.-Wake Forest Rd. at Hodges-Atlantic Ave. at Hodges-2800 block of New Hope Church Rd.-Sunnybrook Rd. at Wood Meadow-Milburnie Rd. at Shanta Dr.-Harps Mill Rd. at Litchford Rd.-Tryon Rd. between Anvil and Durham Dr.There have been reports of power outages caused by the weather including a large one early Tuesday morning in southwestern Wake County involving more than 12,000 customers."If you have to be out, be extra, extra careful," said ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann. "Remember it's even harder to see how deep the water is on roadways at night."It's never a good idea to drive through a flooded roadway," Hohmann added.The NWS has also issued a flood warning for the following rivers:The good news is the end is in sight.Later today, a low Pressure now centered over southeastern North Carolina will slowly drift northward up the coast. One last band of heavy rain is moving through the area early this morning with rainfall rates of 0.25-0.50 inch per hour. This will continue to lead to flooding through the early morning hours, then lift north of the viewing area between 6-7 a.m. this morning.Even once the heaviest rain moves to our north this morning, we will still have on and off rain and drizzle for much of the day as the low slowly drifts to the northeast across eastern NC and VA. All rain will finally come to an end this evening as the low continues to move away from the area.Wednesday and Thursday should be much nicer as an upper level ridge builds over the Carolinas and eastern U.S. This ridge will help bring a warmer flow of air and the dynamics to create rainfall should stay well west and northwest of the region through at least Friday and perhaps through the upcoming weekend. Southwesterly winds will support a day to day warm up. Daytime highs will return to the lower 80s Wednesday and the mid to upper 80s Thursday.