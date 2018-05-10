  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Governor Cooper to announce his short session budget proposal
WEATHER

First Alert Mode: Storms expected to hit our area Thursday evening

A weakening cold front moves across the area this evening bringing some clouds and possible storms.

Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service upgraded the risk for severe weather to 'slight' in the northeast part of the area.


Though most of the area will stay dry, anyone who does see a storm will also see a risk for some severe weather.

The biggest threat will be hail and/or damaging winds.

CHECK THE RADAR HERE.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Preparedness Week: How to prepare for a hurricane
Wet weather hitting the Triangle today, tomorrow
ABC11 is in Greensboro as residents rally after tornado
How to help Greensboro tornado victims
More weather
WEATHER
90s for the Weekend
Easy things you can do to beat allergies
WATCH: This video of a pollen storm in New Jersey is absolutely insane
Kilauea volcano claims more than two dozen homes in Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Woman walks into Burlington home, kidnaps 3-year-old
Missing: Deputies searching for South Carolina mother, 6 children
Fayetteville police officer treated with Narcan after fentanyl exposure
Multiple failures led to ambush of American soldiers in Niger: probe
South Carolina offices close for Confederate Memorial Day
Troubleshooter: Fayetteville business owner who didn't complete job gives answers
Summit is set: Trump-Kim to meet June 12 in Singapore
Man injured in Ross Road shooting; Durham police investigating
Show More
Police called on black student sleeping in her dorm at Yale
First look inside The Dillon, the new face of Raleigh's warehouse district
Controversy swirls around Confederate-themed Fayetteville yearbook photo
Amazon and Sears make tire installation deal
National Hurricane Preparedness Week: Emergency kit essentials
More News