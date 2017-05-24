Slight risk for severe weather today. Biggest threats = High Winds, Hail, Isolated Tornado Threat. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/qlO7dkBrpk — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 24, 2017

#Flood watch remains in effect through late tonight for the area. Heavy rain possible again this afternoon. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/3W6OetW1QJ — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 24, 2017

Heavy rain moves in again today, bringing the threat of severe weather.ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says the biggest threats are high winds and hail, but with some spin in the atmosphere, we could see an isolated tornado fire again today.The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday night that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Sampson County, knocking down trees, damaged buildings, and causing minor injuries."Any breaks of sunshine will be limited this morning, then the next storm system will bring some locally heavy rain again this afternoon into tonight," he said. "There can be some rumbles of thunder as well this afternoon and evening."The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area in a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening."The biggest threats are high winds and hail, but with some spin in the atmosphere, we could see an isolated tornado fire again today. You can get more on the threats by going toWe will have to keep an eye out for flooding too. The flood watch continues for the entire area through tonight.Another storm system can still bring a shower or thunderstorm Thursday, with the best chance during the afternoon.Then it will be dry, and more summer-like, Friday and into the start of the holiday weekend.However, a few thunderstorms may develop Sunday afternoon as a system passes by mainly to the north. Readings will climb well into the 80s each day Saturday through Monday along with more noticeable humidity. That humidity and a nearby front may trigger a thunderstorm in spots on Memorial Day as well.