First Alert Mode: Tornado risk today! Threat of flooding, hail, damaging wind

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says the biggest threats are high winds and hail, but with some spin in the atmosphere, we could see an isolated tornado fire again today.

Heavy rain moves in again today, bringing the threat of severe weather.

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday night that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Sampson County, knocking down trees, damaged buildings, and causing minor injuries.

RELATED: Tornado downs trees, damages buildings in Sampson County

"Any breaks of sunshine will be limited this morning, then the next storm system will bring some locally heavy rain again this afternoon into tonight," he said. "There can be some rumbles of thunder as well this afternoon and evening."
The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area in a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening.



"The biggest threats are high winds and hail, but with some spin in the atmosphere, we could see an isolated tornado fire again today. You can get more on the threats by going to my facebook page.

We will have to keep an eye out for flooding too. The flood watch continues for the entire area through tonight.


Another storm system can still bring a shower or thunderstorm Thursday, with the best chance during the afternoon.

Then it will be dry, and more summer-like, Friday and into the start of the holiday weekend.

However, a few thunderstorms may develop Sunday afternoon as a system passes by mainly to the north. Readings will climb well into the 80s each day Saturday through Monday along with more noticeable humidity. That humidity and a nearby front may trigger a thunderstorm in spots on Memorial Day as well.

