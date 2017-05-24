First Alert Mode: Tornado watch issued for ABC11 viewing area

A Tornado Warning is active.... Tune into ABC11 for details... pic.twitter.com/IOJB2dZGdX — Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) May 24, 2017

Tonight's severe risks include a medium chance for flooding and damaging wind: https://t.co/BPlrM96Okb #ncwx pic.twitter.com/srKRVXSkWN — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) May 24, 2017

A tornado warning has been issued for Cumberland and Sampson counties until 5:45 p.m. A tornado watch has been issued for the rest of the ABC11 viewing area until midnight.Storms in South Carolina are advancing north, and Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann says the threat of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be greatest between 5 p.m. and midnight.Locally, heavy rain could cause some flooding issues."The threat of severe weather will be highest this evening through about midnight," Hohmann said. "Main threats will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, but flooding is also a concern. The Flood Watch remains in effect through late tonight.""By midnight, 1 a.m. we are pretty much in the clear with just scattered showers," added Hohmann.Preparation is key when severe weather looms, Hohmann said."Remember to have a plan - where you'll go in your home to stay safe," Hohmann said. "And don't forget your pets. It's a good idea to keep them close by when severe weather threatens, then you can grab them quickly and take them to shelter with you. You don't want to leave them behind, but you also don't want to waste precious seconds looking for them."ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says the biggest threats are high winds and hail, but with some spin in the atmosphere, we could see an isolated tornado fire again today.The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday night that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Sampson County, knocking down trees, damaging buildings, and causing minor injuries."Any breaks of sunshine will be limited this morning, then the next storm system will bring some locally heavy rain again this afternoon into tonight," he said. "There can be some rumbles of thunder as well this afternoon and evening."The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area in an enhanced risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening."The biggest threats are high winds and hail, but with some spin in the atmosphere, we could see an isolated tornado fire again today. You can get more on the threats by going to."Another storm system can still bring a shower or thunderstorm Thursday, with the best chance during the afternoon.More scattered storms are expected Thursday, but coverage should be limited.Friday will be a dry day!