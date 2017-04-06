  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

First Alert Mode: Tornado watch issued for much of the ABC11 viewing area

EMBED </>More News Videos

Risk of severe weather Thursday morning

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as a storm system rapidly moves through, prompting a tornado watch for much of our viewing area.



A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Chatham, Durham, Wake, Granville, and Orange counties until 8:15 a.m. and for Cumberland and Sampson counties until 8:45 a.m. Hail and gusty winds around 50 mph possible. Hail is the main threat.



ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart says he "can't rule out an isolated tornado," adding that the storms are capable of producing flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and large hail.

A wind advisory is also in effect for much of the viewing area until Friday.

Click here to view the latest weather advisories.
Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
Get weather on the ABC11 News app.

Due to weather concerns, several schools are operating on a delayed schedule Thursday morning.

Schools in Harnett, Johnston, Wayne and Wilson counties are all on a two hour delay, while Edgecombe County is operating on a three hour delay.

Click here for a complete list of delays

Officials at RDU are also monitoring the weather, saying short delays are possible if lightning occurs near the airport.



Stewart says the thunderstorms will continue to move east through the morning, tapping into higher surface moisture and energy aloft.



We expect heavy thunderstorms to move through the Triangle until around 10 a.m. or so, Stewart said.

Duke Energy power crews are also watching storm conditions and are ready to respond to power outages.

EMBED More News Videos

Angelica Alvarez has the latest report on severe weather preparedness.



"Something we want to encourage, especially with the high winds we're expecting that could have limbs and trees knock down lines, make sure you stay away from any downed power lines, always assume they are energized and dangerous," said Duke Energy spokeswoman Meredith Archie.

Duke Energy advises having some supplies on hand if you do lose power. There are crews stationed throughout the service area.

If you have an outage, you can call Duke Energy or text the word "OUT" to 57801.

Once the storms move off to our east by mid-morning, it will be dry the rest of the day as a gusty west-southwest wind ushers in much drier air.

Stewart adds it will end up being much cooler today than the last few days, with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

"Cold air will be in full force tonight and while winds will diminish some there will still be a noticeable breeze.," he said. "This will make for a chilly night with temperatures dropping well into the 40s."

MORE: Tornado Safety: What to do when a twister strikes

MORE: Severe weather safety: Tornado do's and dont's
EMBED More News Videos

Tornadoes injure dozens in North Carolina every year

Related Topics:
weatherweatherforecast
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Severe Storms Possible
Emu dad babysits 40 chicks
The Aurora Lights color the sky around the world
Hurricane Matthew trash to get spring cleaning
More Weather
Top Stories
Don't look now, but a new 'bathroom bill' is in the works
Woman in car with kidnapped NC girl accused in killings
Women's violent parking lot fight caught on video
NC Senate Bill looks to address foster child care problems
After surprise departure, who will lead Durham Schools?
Report: Granville County worker changed voter registration records
Coyote snatches family dog from Durham backyard
Show More
Man accused of raping resident of group home
NC lawmakers hope to crack down on texting and driving
President Trump says Syria attack 'crossed many, many lines'
Greensboro child hospitalized after report of lightning
Woman charged with burning child
More News
Top Video
Don't look now, but a new 'bathroom bill' is in the works
Coyote snatches family dog from Durham backyard
NC Senate Bill looks to address foster child care problems
Rapid growth changing the landscape of downtown Raleigh
More Video