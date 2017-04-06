Tornado Watch in effect until 1:00PM today... pic.twitter.com/AiIlkoZkKF — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 6, 2017

As strong storms approach RDU this morning, short delays possible if lightning occurs near the airport. Your safety is our #1 priority. — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) April 6, 2017

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as a storm system rapidly moves through, prompting a tornado watch for much of our viewing area until 1 p.m.ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart says he "can't rule out an isolated tornado," adding that the storms are capable of producing flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and large hail.A wind advisory is also in effect for much of the viewing area until Friday.Due to weather concerns, several schools opened on a delayed schedule Thursday morning.Schools in Harnett, Johnston, Wayne and Wilson counties were all on a two-hour delay, while Edgecombe County was operating on a three-hour delay.Officials at RDU are also monitoring the weather, saying short delays are possible if lightning occurs near the airport.Stewart says the thunderstorms will continue to move east through the morning, tapping into higher surface moisture and energy aloft.Duke Energy power crews are also watching storm conditions and are ready to respond to power outages."Something we want to encourage, especially with the high winds we're expecting that could have limbs and trees knock down lines, make sure you stay away from any downed power lines, always assume they are energized and dangerous," said Duke Energy spokeswoman Meredith Archie.Duke Energy advises having some supplies on hand if you do lose power. There are crews stationed throughout the service area.If you have an outage, you can call Duke Energy or text the word "OUT" to 57801.Once the storms move off to our east by mid-morning, it will be dry the rest of the day as a gusty west-southwest wind ushers in much drier air.Stewart adds it will end up being much cooler today than the last few days, with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s."Cold air will be in full force tonight and while winds will diminish some there will still be a noticeable breeze.," he said. "This will make for a chilly night with temperatures dropping well into the 40s."