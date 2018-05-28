First Alert Mode: Wet Memorial Day for the Triangle

An increase in moisture will lead to a wet Memorial Day with locally heavy rain into the early afternoon hours. Some areas could pick up over 2 inches of rain.With that much rain, flash flooding is possible.While the intensity of this rain will diminish tonight, rain will remain overnight.The bulk of Alberto's moisture should stay to our west on Tuesday, but daytime heating will add enough instability to bring us some showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall. More of the same is expected for Wednesday.