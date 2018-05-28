First Alert Mode: Wet Memorial Day for the Triangle

With that much rain, flash flooding is possible.
While the intensity of this rain will diminish tonight, rain will remain overnight.
Here is the 11AM Update from @NHC_Atlantic on #Alberto. #flwx #alwx #mswx #lawx pic.twitter.com/m6l63s3WpB— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 28, 2018
The bulk of Alberto's moisture should stay to our west on Tuesday, but daytime heating will add enough instability to bring us some showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall. More of the same is expected for Wednesday.