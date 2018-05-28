WEATHER

First Alert Mode: Wet Triangle, flash flood threats across the state

We are in First Alert Mode. (WTVD)

An increase in moisture led to a wet Memorial Day with locally heavy rain into the early afternoon hours. Some areas could see more than 2 inches of rain.

With that much rain, flash flooding is possible.

Meanwhile, Gov. Roy Cooper's office said State Public Safety officials are coordinating with local officials and cautioning residents to monitor forecasts and warnings closely as heavy rains from Subtropical Storm Alberto further saturate North Carolina causing flash flooding and increasing the potential for landslides.



While the intensity of this rain will diminish tonight, rain will remain overnight.

The bulk of Alberto's moisture should stay to our west on Tuesday, but daytime heating will add enough instability to bring us some showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall. More of the same is expected for Wednesday.


In western North Carolina counties, NCDOT is monitoring roadways for potential flooding and landslides because of already saturated ground from rain that fell during the past week.

"Emergency management and law enforcement officials are working closely to respond to any trouble spots," Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said. "We urge North Carolina residents and visitors to monitor local weather forecasts and heed warnings from local officials."

There are also concerns that some roads could flood in the eastern part of the state, where crews will be on standby to shut down roads that become unsafe because of floodwater.

TV crew killed when tree falls on vehicle in western NC
A North Carolina state trooper says a tree fell across a highway, crushing a vehicle from a South Carolina television station and killing a TV anchor and photojournalist.


Much of the state remains under a Flash Flood Watch that has been extended through Wednesday morning. State Emergency Management meteorologists predict rainfall totals to reach 3-to-6 inches statewide with locally higher amounts possibly reaching 8 inches along the eastern and southern slopes of the mountains during the next few days.
Alberto makes landfall, brings threat of heavy rains, flooding
Subtropical Storm Alberto's pelting rain and brisk winds rain roiled the seas as it neared the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday, keeping white sandy beaches emptied of their usual Memorial Day crowds.


Already, minor flooding is occurring along the Roanoke River near Roanoke Rapids and officials are watching the Roanoke River near Williamston. Minor flooding is anticipated along the Cape Fear River at Wilmington from Tuesday morning through Wednesday and near Burgaw on Friday.
In western North Carolina, minor flooding is expected along the French Broad River near Blantyre on Wednesday. Public safety officials also are monitoring the French Broad River at Asheville and Fletcher. Rainfall could lead to additional landslides across western NC where some of the greatest accumulations are expected.

