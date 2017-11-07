WEATHER

Chilly & Gloomy

The rest of the evening will be cool and wet as a slow moving cold front drifts south. Lows tonight will drop to the mid 40s.

Get ready for a gloomy and damp Wednesday. The rain on Wednesday won't be heavy, but we'll deal with patchy drizzle and light rain during the day. Widespread clouds will keep highs in the upper 40s tomorrow afternoon.

A disturbance will move across the southern half of the state Thursday, and that will develop rain mainly in the Sandhills. Most of the rain Thursday will fall during the morning. Highs Thursday will reach the low to mid 50s.

We'll finally see more sunshine Friday as high pressure begins to settle into the region. Cold Canadian air around that high will filter into the state this weekend ushering in some of the coldest air of the season. Lows early Saturday will drop to the low 30s. This will bring the first freeze across much of central North Carolina. Lows early Sunday will fall to the 30s as well.

Highs will start to trend closer to average during the start of next week reaching the low 60s.

Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell

img SRC="http://dig.abclocal.go.com/wtvd/WSI_Weather_maps/7dayMAX.jpg" ALIGN=""

