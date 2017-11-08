With a front to the south, and moisture riding up and over that front, expect cloudy, damp and chilly weather across the Triangle today, tonight and, at least, tomorrow morning.With periods of rain and drizzle today and tonight, temperatures will hold in the 40s. It is doubtful that clouds break up until late tomorrow, but the bulk of any wet weather will come to an end in the morning.A very large high pressure area moving into the northern Plains states tomorrow will move eastward and help bring a northerly flow of dry, colder air. This will lead to the coldest weather of the fall season so far.Despite a sunny sky, readings on Friday will be no higher than the mid-50s and daytime highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 40s. A widespread freeze is still expected Friday night and early Saturday morning. This will be the first widespread freeze of the fall season, so if you have any sensitive plants you will need to bring them in or cover them up.The large surface high will move off the northeast coast of the United States Saturday night and Sunday, and the lower-level wind flow will turn more out of the east and south across Central North Carolina.This will lead to increasing cloudiness on Sunday.A cold front will move through during the day Sunday and this brings a bit of rain Sunday night.The cold front coming through Sunday and Sunday night will move east and south and drier weather will return on Monday leading to a clearing sky Monday afternoon.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather