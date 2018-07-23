WEATHER

Flash Flood Warning in effect for Harnett, western Cumberland, eastern Hoke Counties

EMBED </>More Videos

Flash flooding is a concern. (WTVD)

A flash flood warning is in effect for Harnett, western Cumberland, and eastern Hoke Counties.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Big Weather Don Schwenneker said that up to three inches of rain have fallen in this area.

This prolonged weather pattern will remain in place across Central North Carolina over the next several days due to a broad upper-level area of low pressure that stalled out over the eastern third of the nation.

Any rain that gets going will have enough moisture available in the atmosphere to put down a heavy amount.

A flash flood watch will also be in effect through Tuesday night for much of the viewing area, including Chatham, Cumberland, Durham; Wake and other counties.



Additionally, there is a marginal risk of severe storms Monday afternoon, with the biggest threat coming from wind damage.

No tropical storms are expected to form in the next 48 hours.

Rain chances will lower Thursday and especially Friday, but still some storms around in the afternoon. More typical summer weather, highs back near 90.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainflash floodingHarnett CountyCumberland CountyHoke County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Photos from the wildfires across California
T-Storms in Spots
Subtropical Storm Debby forms in the Atlantic
Hail hurts 14 people, kills 2 birds at Colorado zoo
Kentucky woman drowns at Emerald Isle after getting caught in rip current
More Weather
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News