Flash Flood Warning in effect for Harnett, western Cumberland, eastern Hoke Counties

A flash flood warning is in effect for Harnett, western Cumberland, and eastern Hoke Counties.Big Weather Don Schwenneker said that up to three inches of rain have fallen in this area.This prolonged weather pattern will remain in place across Central North Carolina over the next several days due to a broad upper-level area of low pressure that stalled out over the eastern third of the nation.Any rain that gets going will have enough moisture available in the atmosphere to put down a heavy amount.A flash flood watch will also be in effect through Tuesday night for much of the viewing area, including Chatham, Cumberland, Durham; Wake and other counties.Additionally, there is a marginal risk of severe storms Monday afternoon, with the biggest threat coming from wind damage.No tropical storms are expected to form in the next 48 hours.Rain chances will lower Thursday and especially Friday, but still some storms around in the afternoon. More typical summer weather, highs back near 90.