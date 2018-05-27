WEATHER

Wet For Memorial Day

Tropical moisture spreading in from the south and west should arrive late tonight with periods of rain and thunderstorms. This is the beginning of the moisture from Alberto.

On Memorial Day, rain will become more numerous along with thunderstorms. It would be a good idea to have alternate plans during the Memorial Day holiday, which involve spending time indoors. Some of the rain could be locally heavy. This can cause areas of localized flash flooding with the recent rainfall and saturated ground. Alberto will reach the northern Gulf coast tomorrow, but the center of circulation should pass well to the west and north of the Triangle later this week. Nonetheless, tropical moisture from Alberto will continue to feed across the Triangle tomorrow night through Wednesday with waves of showers and thunderstorms crossing the area.

Later this week, a frontal zone will sink southward toward the region, which will cause additional showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

