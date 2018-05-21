Flash flooding causes road closures, water rescues around Raleigh

Heavy rain caused much flooding around Raleigh Monday evening, resulting in multiple road closures.Crews responded to a vehicle underwater near Crabtree Valley Mall.Portions of Glenwood Avenue are closed.Raleigh officials have also closed the intersection at Millbrook Road and Six Forks Road.An ABC11 crew at the scene said Crabtree Creek has overflowed where it parallels North Hills Drive.North Hills Drive has since reopened.We have a crew on scene at Millbrook Road.Other areas where roads are closed include:2100 block of Hillock DriveFarley Drive and Millbrook Rd.Falls of Neuse and Spring ForestI-440 westbound and Wake Forest RdHarps Mill and HaymarketHarps Mill and Plateau LnSix Forks and Longstreet Dr.W Millbrook and Six Forks