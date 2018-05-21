Flash flooding causes road closures, water rescues around Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --Heavy rain caused much flooding around Raleigh Monday evening, resulting in multiple road closures.
Crews responded to a vehicle underwater near Crabtree Valley Mall.
Portions of Glenwood Avenue are closed.
Raleigh officials have also closed the intersection at Millbrook Road and Six Forks Road.
An ABC11 crew at the scene said Crabtree Creek has overflowed where it parallels North Hills Drive.
Glennwood westbound is closed. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/F3HyYdW3xE— Jeremy Baker (@FancyPantsWTVD) May 22, 2018
North Hills Drive has since reopened.
We have a crew on scene at Millbrook Road.
Other areas where roads are closed include:
2100 block of Hillock Drive
Farley Drive and Millbrook Rd.
Falls of Neuse and Spring Forest
I-440 westbound and Wake Forest Rd
Harps Mill and Haymarket
Harps Mill and Plateau Ln
Six Forks and Longstreet Dr.
W Millbrook and Six Forks