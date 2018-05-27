U.S. & WORLD

Ellicott City flooding: Baltimore area hit by flash floods for second time in as many years

EMBED </>More Videos

Less than two years after a flash flood that left two people dead, a Maryland town once again found itself underwater Sunday. (DieRobinsonDie/Max Robinson, Twitter)

Danny Clemens
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. --
A central Maryland town was hit by flash flooding Sunday afternoon, less than two years after a devastating flash flood blamed for two deaths and millions of dollars in damage.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency late in the afternoon for Ellicott City, a town 10 miles west of Baltimore, warning of an "extremely dangerous and potentially catastrophic situation."


Photos and videos taken by eyewitnesses show floodwaters several feet deep surging down Main Street in the city's historic district. Residents were being urged to avoid the area, and those trapped were told to seek higher ground and await rescue.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said on Twitter that he had declared a state of emergency, and the Howard County Fire Department said on Twitter that it had summoned rescue crews from as far away as Northern Virginia to assist in rescue efforts. The agency added that water had risen above the first floor of buildings in some areas.

A local newspaper reporter remarked on Twitter that Sunday's flooding looked "worse than 2016," when a similar flash flood struck the same neighborhood on a Saturday, July 30.

During that flooding event, a group of bystanders formed a human chain to rescue a motorist trapped in her car in a widely circulated video clip.

EMBED More News Videos

Several men created a human chain and rescued a woman during floods in Ellicott City, Maryland.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherflash floodingfloodingu.s. & worldMaryland
U.S. & WORLD
Kilauea's sprawling lava flows visible from space
Ill Willie Nelson walks off stage before show starts
Ill Willie Nelson walks off stage before show starts
'Active Shooter' video game draws backlash from parents
More u.s. & world
WEATHER
Kilauea's sprawling lava flows visible from space
Flash Flood Watch
Weather balloon takes flight over Freedom Balloon Fest
Heavy rain from Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto on the way
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman killed in dirt bike crash
Ill Willie Nelson walks off stage before show starts
NC high school basketball player dies at Nike Event
1 injured after accidental weapon discharge in Raleigh home
Heavy rain from Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto on the way
Family of Santa Fe shooting victim Jared Black pens open letter
Car smashes into utility pole in Fayetteville
Maker of Spam recalls canned pork, chicken products
Show More
'Active Shooter' video game draws backlash from parents
Officials: Boy Scout drowns in Robeson County pond
'Sesame Street' files lawsuit against raunchy puppet movie over ads
Person injured after taxi, car collide in Durham
Cumberland County deputies investigating after man shot in stomach
More News