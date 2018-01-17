  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
WEATHER

Forecast snow totals increase; Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency

By and Chris Hohmann
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the ABC11 viewing area.

The latest:


* Winter Storm Warning issued, * Snow expected to start between 3 and 5 a.m. in eastern parts of the viewing area, between 5-8 a.m. in Raleigh and Fayetteville.
* Snow totals have increased to 2-4 inches, with isolated amounts up to 6"
The counties under the warning include Alamance; Anson; Chatham; Davidson; Durham; Forsyth; Guilford; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Orange; Person; Randolph; Richmond; and Stanly.


Road crews are finished brining and residents are hitting grocery stores ahead of the snow.



State officials have preparations in place for the expected snow.



Governor Cooper has issued a state of emergency ahead of the winter weather.

The warning goes into effect at 11 p.m. and lasts till 4 p.m. Wednesday.



The NWS is warning that Wednesday morning's commute will be a rough one. "Plan on difficult travel conditions," the agency wrote in the warning, adding that motorists should be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times, especially between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Full list of counties under weather alerts

Snow should move in before sunrise Wednesday and may begin as a rain/snow mix with brief sleet, but quickly change to snow.

Most areas of the Triangle should see flakes starting to fall between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., with the storm moving towards Fayetteville around 9 a.m.

We could see 2-4 inches with some areas seeing as much as 5-6 inches. Up to 1 inch is possible in spots south.

Helping protect animals as the winter weather rolls in.



It could be snowing in many spots for the morning commute with the snow ending by late afternoon. It will be clearing and cold with temperatures in the teens by Thursday morning.

Prepare your home for winter weather

It now appears freezing rain should not be much of an issue. It appears rain turning to snow or all snow will be what we get. That means icy roads likely won't be a problem.

However, the North Carolina Department of Transportation decided to brine roadways in Wake County on Monday morning and continued monitoring roadways well into Tuesday.

Officials said crews will be back out around 10 Tuesday night.

This forecast will probably change by Tuesday night, but one thing is certain - the snow will not stick around nearly as long as the snow earlier in the month.

Temperatures will rebound into the 40s Thursday, 50s Friday, and 60s by the weekend.

Related Topics:
weathersnow
Forecast snow totals increase; Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency
