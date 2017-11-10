WEATHER

Freeze warning tonight - what you need to know

EMBED </>More Videos

Freeze warning tonight

The drier air that started to move in last night will set the stage for a sunny day today ahead of a surge of colder air.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Temperatures today will rise into the middle and upper 50s. That's warmer than what has been experienced across the region the past couple of days but still about 5-10 degrees lower than normal for this time of the year.



A large high-pressure area moving into the Great Lakes today will help bring a northerly flow of cold air tonight and Saturday. This will lead to the coldest nighttime temperatures of the fall season thus far. There is a freeze warning in effect for the entire viewing area overnight.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC11's Elaina Athans reports on preparations as the temperatures drop below freezing.



Readings will dip into the upper 20s tonight and wind chills could reach the upper teens by tomorrow morning.

Daytime highs Saturday will be mostly in the mid- to upper 40s despite a lot of sunshine. That's about 15 degrees below average, but the temperatures that hovered in the middle 40s Wednesday, and the upper 40s yesterday, have at least acclimated most people to the colder weather.

EMBED More News Videos

With a freeze warning in effect, rescue mission workers are encouraging the homeless to come inside.



The large surface high-pressure area will move off to the northeast coast of the United States Saturday night and Sunday and the lower-level wind flow will turn more out of the east and south across central North Carolina.

EMBED More News Videos

White flags will be out for people to come in from the cold.



This will lead to increasing cloudiness on Sunday and warmer temps.

A cold front will move through during the day Sunday and this brings a bit of rain Sunday night. The front will slow down as it moves to the Carolina coast Sunday night and Monday. Model output shows a wave of low pressure forming on the front near the coast and this might prolong the rainfall over central North Carolina into Monday.

Have a great weekend and try to stay warm!

Bigweather

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
20s for Saturday morning
New tropical depression forms in the central Atlantic
Season's first snow in NC bring delays, power outages
Questions over Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico
More Weather
Top Stories
Durham man upset after finding racist slur written on his car
I-Team: Scammer booked unauthorized events at Raleigh venue
Cary woman explains why she jumped from trooper's car
Scammers targeting DIRECTV customers
Fayetteville man injured in stabbing at WSSU
Marine drill instructor gets 10 years for abusing recruits
Website reveals personal information; how to remove your info
Man accused of pouring boiling water on caged dog
Show More
DREAM JOB: Live in Cancun, snap pics, make $10k a month
No 911 call after boy's deadly reaction to grilled cheese
Adult entertainment industry abuzz after federal raid
New permits, old fears at site of downtown Raleigh fire
I-Team investigates popular 'revenge porn' website
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Scammer booked unauthorized events at Raleigh venue
Christmas parade spotlight: Mop Top the Hip Hop Scientist
Scammers targeting DIRECTV customers
Raleigh Christmas Parade spotlight: Pass the Gravy
More Video