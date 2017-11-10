WEATHER

Freeze warning tonight

The drier air that started to move in last night will set the stage for a sunny day today ahead of a surge of colder air.

Temperatures today will rise into the middle and upper 50s. That's warmer than what has been experienced across the region the past couple of days but still about 5-10 degrees lower than normal for this time of the year.

A large high pressure area moving into the Great Lakes today will help bring a northerly flow of cold air tonight and Saturday. This will lead to the coldest nighttime temperatures of the fall season thus far. There is a freeze warning in effect for the entire viewing area overnight.



Readings will dip into the upper 20s tonight and wind chills could reach the upper teens by tomorrow morning.

Daytime highs Saturday will be mostly in the mid- to upper 40s despite a lot of sunshine. That's about 15 degrees below average, but the temperatures that hovered in the middle 40s Wednesday, and the upper 40s yesterday, have at least acclimated most people to the colder weather.

The large surface high pressure area will move off to the northeast coast of the United States Saturday night and Sunday and the lower-level wind flow will turn more out of the east and south across central North Carolina. This will lead to increasing cloudiness on Sunday and warmer temps.

A cold front will move through during the day Sunday and this brings a bit of rain Sunday night. The front will slow down as it moves to the Carolina coast Sunday night and Monday. Model output shows a wave of low pressure forming on the front near the coast and this might prolong the rainfall over central North Carolina into Monday.

Have a great weekend and try to stay warm!

Bigweather

