Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 Written by: Matt GreeneFor now, the cold weather pattern remains locked in over the central and eastern parts of the nation and some rather harsh cold is on the way through the first week of 2018.In wake of the Arctic cold front that moved through central North Carolina today, an area of high pressure will build eastward. Skies will become mainly clear across the region. A northwest flow will continue to funnel very cold air into the region. Temperatures will fall into the middle teens tonight, just short of the record low set way back in 1918.Tomorrow, New Years Day and Tuesday will feature plenty of ineffective sunshine with afternoon temperatures only reaching the lower 30s.Nights will be clear to partly cloudy and quite cold. Some outlying places could fall into the single digits.We likely see a some moderation on Wednesday but that won't last long. A reinforcing shot of cold will arrive by Thursday that keeps us cold until next weekend.The other thing we'll have to watch out for is a developing storm out over the Atlantic Wednesday night into Thursday. It will be caused by a couple of relatively weak upper disturbances joining together to form a stronger storm system. As cold as it will be, whatever falls would be snow; the question at this point is how far west this storm system will get organized. At this point, it looks as though any precipitation from this feature would be confined to areas east of the Triangle, perhaps even just the Outer Banks.This storm would move out by Thursday afternoon, then we're likely to be dry through next weekend. We likely will see a trend toward not-as-low temperatures next weekend, but normal highs are around 50 during that time and we're likely to fall short of that.Have a great night!-Brittany Bell