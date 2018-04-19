With low humidity and winds picking up this afternoon, burning is not advised. #NoFire And if you're a smoker, #WatchYourButts #ncwx pic.twitter.com/9CiNHwRbN9 — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) April 19, 2018

A cold front moving through the area will produce some clouds around early today, then sunshine will return in the afternoon. It will become windy and noticeably cooler with highs in the upper 60s. With low humidity, there is an increased risk for wildfires today.Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will fall back into the mid- and upper 30s tonight. Because it will be so cold, the NWS has issued a Frost Advisory for tomorrow (Friday) morning.A broad area of high pressure will build in from the north producing cool and dry conditions into the weekend.Friday and Saturday will each top out in mid-60s despite plenty of sunshine. Sunshine will give way to an increase in clouds on Sunday.A storm system developing over the southern Plains will move east into the area and lead to a cloudy and wet start to the week with rain and drizzle off and on Monday and Tuesday. It will remain rather cool with highs in the lower to mid-60s.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather