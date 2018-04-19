With low humidity and winds picking up this afternoon, burning is not advised. #NoFire And if you're a smoker, #WatchYourButts #ncwx pic.twitter.com/9CiNHwRbN9— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) April 19, 2018
Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will fall back into the mid- and upper 30s tonight. Because it will be so cold, the NWS has issued a Frost Advisory for tomorrow (Friday) morning.
A broad area of high pressure will build in from the north producing cool and dry conditions into the weekend.
Friday and Saturday will each top out in mid-60s despite plenty of sunshine. Sunshine will give way to an increase in clouds on Sunday.
A storm system developing over the southern Plains will move east into the area and lead to a cloudy and wet start to the week with rain and drizzle off and on Monday and Tuesday. It will remain rather cool with highs in the lower to mid-60s.
Have a great Thursday!
Bigweather