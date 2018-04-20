Despite high pressure being in control across much of the region today into tomorrow producing plenty of sunshine across the Triangle, temperatures will be remain in the mid- to upper 60s.Clear skies and calm winds tonight will help usher in another cold night as temps fall into the 30s. Frost may be possible again Saturday morning.Some clouds will start to mix with sunshine Sunday ahead of a storm system moving out of the southern Plains and into the Southeast.As this low continues to move to the east, rain and drizzle will dampen the area Monday afternoon into Tuesday.High pressure over New England will keep cool air trapped in much of North Carolina. It may have a hard time getting out of the 50s Tuesday.Wednesday will remain a bit unsettled with lingering clouds and the chance to see some more rain, but not quite as cool as temperatures try to rebound back into the lower 70s.Have a great weekend!Bigweather