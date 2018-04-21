WEATHER

A Dry Weekend

A broad area of high pressure centered over the Northeast and southern Canada will extend southward into the mid-Atlantic region today. This will promote dry, but also rather cool weather for late April around the Triangle this weekend. Skies will be bright and sunny today. After a chilly start, temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Clouds will become mixed with sunshine on Sunday in advance of a storm system which will be sliding across the lower Mississippi Valley.
Temperatures again will be mostly in the upper 60s Sunday.

The approaching storm, which will be moving due east, should bring some wet weather by later Monday or Monday night into Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the area of high pressure responsible for our cool weekend will linger over New England. As the low pressure system heads to our south and east, a wedge of cool air will remain in place. Rain is expected, along with a thick cloud cover later Monday into Tuesday.
Afternoon high temperatures will be no higher than the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will take until Wednesday to see some breaks of sun, but a stray shower or two may linger. Temperatures will finally start to recover with highs mostly in the lower 70s during midweek.

Have a great weekend!
Steve Stewart

