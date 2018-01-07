Get ready for a warm up! Highs in 60s later this week!

Record cold weather continued today across central North Carolina. RDU got down to a low of 4 degrees breaking a record of 9 set back in 2014.Fayetteville dropped to 9 degrees also breaking a low of 12 degrees set back in 2014. Highs across the area Sunday afternoon struggled to get above freezing.If you're tired of these frigid temperatures relief is on the way later in the week.On Monday highs will reach the 40s. Still below average, but much warmer than the past few days.There's also a slight chance of rain Monday afternoon and Monday night. Some of that rain could start out as a light wintry mix in Person and Alamance County, but no accumulations are expected and impacts will be minimal.An area of low pressure swinging east will help to draw in southerly winds warming things up across the state. Highs will be near normal in the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.By Thursday and Friday that southerly flow will get stronger pumping in mild air. Get ready for high temperatures in the 60s by the end of the week.This warming trend will be brief. A cold front will drop us back down to highs in the 40s and the 50s during the weekend.