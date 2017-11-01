A weak disturbance brought high clouds across the region today, and those clouds will stick around through the evening. Lows tonight through early Thursday will be a tad warmer dropping to the low 50s.We'll continue to see a mixture of sunshine and clouds Thursday. Highs will warm to the low to mid 70s.Highs on Friday will warm to near 80 degrees. Late Friday a weak cold front will push into the state. That could squeeze out a few sprinkles, but overall things will stay dry.Temperatures behind that front will cool down to the low 70s during the weekend. Northeast flow will lead to more clouds on Saturday and a small chance for an isolated shower. Sunday will feature more sunshine with highs still in the low 70s.Our next chance for more significant rain arrives Tuesday thanks to a cold front.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell