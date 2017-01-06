WEATHER

Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency in NC ahead of snow storm
Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency for all 100 counties in North Carolina ahead of the snow storm expected to arrive Friday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning beginning at 7 p.m. Friday night.

A winter storm warning goes into effect 7 p.m. Friday night for the areas shaded in pink.


Hourly forecast: When will it start snowing?

7 a.m. Update from ABC11 Meteorologist Don Schwenneker

Snow Watch Day 3. So, what has changed? Well, I've upped the snow totals for the northern counties and lowered it for parts of the Sandhills. Let's look at the models first.

The European has been consistent on its snowfall totals. It has pushed us to the upper end of the snowfall spectrum all week and continues to today.

European model


Since yesterday it has shifted the bullseye back to the west and has kept amount to over 14 inches in the highest areas. That's A LOT of snow.

The American model, the GFS, hasn't changed its amounts, and has continued to come into agreement with the Euro.

GFS model

It continues to the have the Triangle in the 6-10+ inches category. Its bullseye is a little further east of the Euro. I want to show one other model, the Canadian.

Canadian model


It is also showing the heaviest amounts in the same areas. Let's look at the surface.



Well, the surface forecast from the WPC still keeps that big red 'L' (low pressure), close to the coast and that throws a lot of moisture back at us, into some very cold air. Moisture + Cold Air = Snow

It also shows more areas of rain in the southern counties. That will keep the totals lower in the Sandhills. With more rain, and warmer air, you just won't see as much.



With so much cold air flowing into the north, I've upped the totals. You've got everything in place to see a significant snowfall. We'll continue to tweek the forecast and update as more info comes in throughout the day. Now, where's my shovel?

