Governor Cooper: Stay off the roads when snow arrives
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Governor Roy Cooper said Friday morning he has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the winter storm and is urging drivers to stay off the roads when the snow starts falling.

"This will be a significant snow event in North Carolina," said Cooper.
He also said drivers should stay off the roads after the snow stops falling Saturday as temperatures will fall and the hazards will continue.

He also asked that residents keep emergency phone lines clear for real emergencies.

"Don't call 911 to ask about weather conditions," he said.

Cooper said the North Carolina Highway Patrol will be checking abandoned vehicles along roads. The plan is to tow disabled vehicles.
North Carolina Department of Transportation leaders are also urging people to stay off the roads from Friday night through Sunday. They say fewer vehicles on the roads makes their job easier and people safer as conditions are expected to get slippery.

"This is going to be really treacherous, very slippery conditions and the ice is not going to go away this weekend because it's going to be below freezing all weekend," said Steve Abbott, a spokesperson for the NCDOT.

For two days now, NCDOT crews have been spreading brine on major roadways.

Related story: How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid

At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, crews are in a wait-and-see mode.

"There's not a lot that we can do in terms of pre-treatment so it's a lot about getting our crews rested and ready," said Andrew Sawyer, spokesperson for RDU.

He said they have crews on standby, ready to clear snow from runways, taxiways and parking lots. As far as planes go, he said airlines routinely de-ice their planes throughout winter.
Sawyer is also warning people to check their flight status before they leave for the airport just in case there are any delays or cancellations. He also said some airlines are relaxing their fee change policies for the weekend. At last check those airlines were American Airlines, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, and United. That list could be changing so you'll want to check the airport's website for updates.

In Fayetteville and the Sand Hills, three months after hurricane Matthew left several towns underwater, they're preparing again for a major weather event. But this time, we'll be dealing with snow instead of flooding rains. First responders say what they went through during Matthew has better prepared them for the next storm emergency.

