Governor declares Winter Weather Preparedness Week

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Governor Roy Cooper has declared this week Winter Weather Preparedness Week. He is urging you be ready for potentially dangerous winter weather.

The Governor's office sent these tips from North Carolina Emergency Management officials:
  • Always keep at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food in your home.

  • Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

  • Dress warmly for the cold. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

  • Properly vent kerosene heaters and keep electric generators outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Do not burn charcoal indoors.

  • Use a NOAA Weather Radio to monitor for changing weather conditions.

  • Keep alternative heating sources and fire extinguishers on hand. Be sure your family knows how to use them.

  • Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first aid kit and road map.


RELATED: Colder temperatures moving in, bringing possibility of snow

Winter Weather Preparedness Week runs through December 9th.

It comes as the chance of wintry conditions blows into our area Friday and Saturday.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says an air aloft will turn cold enough so that the rain will become mixed with wet snow and this mix of rain and snow will continue at times across central North Carolina during the day Friday.

"As deep, cold air continues to drill into the Carolinas, the precipitation could become mostly snow Friday night," he said. "The precipitation is expected to linger into Saturday morning and then end. If there is a complete changeover to all snow, some places could pick up some accumulation on grassy areas or raised surfaces."
