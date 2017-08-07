The prolonged dry spell will come to an end as a wet pattern returns to the area. A storm system will trek across the mid-Atlantic on Monday which has put us back into the warm sector, indicative of the quickly rising dew points from the lower 60s on Sunday to the lower 70s this morning. Showers and thunderstorms are already breaking out across Georgia and South Carolina and are moving northeastward. These could impact a good portion of the Triangle this morning. Another round of thunderstorms farther west could strengthen during the afternoon hours in association with an upper-level shortwave and enhanced upper-level energy. This could lead to a couple of these storms producing strong downburst wind gusts, capable of knocking down some trees and power lines. This activity will continue during the overnight hours but will become less intense than during the morning hours. The surface cold front will slowly shift to the east on Tuesday which will likely pass near or through central North Carolina during the afternoon hours. This can still lead to some scattered showers and thunderstorms but most of the activity will push to the east by the afternoon hours.We appear to go post-frontal on Wednesday which will likely lead to a dry day and also lower humidity levels as the front stalls along the Carolina coast. This can still lead to some afternoon showers or thunderstorms along the beaches but out of the viewing area. Moisture tries to return by the end of this week which will lead to the return of some scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially by Friday.Tropical Discussion:Tropical Storm Franklin has formed over the northwest Caribbean Sea and will continue to move on a west-northwest track toward the Yucatan Peninsula later Monday into Monday night. Some additional strengthening is possible on Monday before making landfall. By later Tuesday, Franklin will move into the Bay of Campeche where low wind shear and very warm ocean waters await. This could lead to quick strengthening of Franklin, perhaps up to a low-end hurricane before making a second landfall over eastern Mexico Wednesday night or early Thursday.Have a great day!Steve Stewart