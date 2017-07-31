WEATHER

Great Start to the Week

Some of Canada's finest air is in control our local weather.

The air mass associated with it arrived in North Carolina yesterday with much lower humidity levels than we normally have this time of year, and the dry air mass will stay with us through Wednesday.

As a result, we can expect plenty of sunshine each day, with very warm days and comfortable nights. Overall, it's a great weather pattern for outdoor activities such as hiking, going to the beaches (that are open), catching up on some yard work, or just sneaking outside on your lunch break.

A more humid air mass arrives on Thursday which will make for a sticky afternoon.

By Friday, a series of disturbances will track through the mid-Atlantic, and we will see the return of showers and thunderstorms. This unsettled pattern will continue into the weekend.

Have a great Monday!

